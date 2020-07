Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodeled, ready to move in, 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhome in Dallas! Ripped down to the studs and completely re-done with excellent finishing's. Open concept living room and kitchen area. Custom kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, SS Appliances, and custom barn doors in the master. Make this masterpiece of a home yours today! Front yard maintenance taken care of by the HOA. Refrigerator, Washer and dryer stay. $25 app fee per family.