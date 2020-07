Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

BEAUTIFUL NEW CONSTRUCTIONS ..NO HOA. Three bedrooms, 2 full bath Home ready to move in.Custom Kitchen cabinets. Granite countertops , stainless steel appliances , Carpet in all bedrooms and wood like vinyl thru out the living room and all wet areas. Master with double vanity and walk in closed. Come see it today!

Agent and renter to verify all information.