13510 Noel Rd

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse concierge internet cafe elevator gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage guest suite hot tub internet access media room valet service

I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We're a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I'm super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn't know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.



_________________________________ Elegance. Charm. Boutique. Luxury. Fancy. Sophistication. These are the tip of the iceberg of the increasingly redundant words you'll be able to use when talking about your new apartment home. You may soon become accustomed to the reality that your friends will be totally jealous of you. Friends from your past will hit you up out of the woodwork now that they've found out that you've "made it". I mean, look at that chandelier right? How about you just come check this place out.



Apartment Amenities



Outdoor Gas Fireplaces



Tinted Energy Efficient Windows



Granite Countertops



Stunning Architectural Design



10-foot Ceilings



Elevators



Decorative Crown Moldings



Double Sinks



Downtown Views



Frosted Glass Doors



Stainless Appliances



Imported Porcelain Floors



Private Terraces



Gourmet Kitchens with Islands



Recessed Lighting



French Doors



Built-In Shelving



Washers and Dryers



Soaking Tubs with Separate Glass Showers



Coffered Ceilings



Generous Dressing Closets



Mirrored Bypass Doors



Richly Textured Walls with Two-Tone Paint



Intrusion Alarms



Dens with Cozy Wood Floors



Soft Loft Layouts



Community Amenities



Coveted Galleria Location



Immediate Access to Dallas' Finest Shopping & Dining



Attached Parking Garage



Media Room



Elevators



Internet Café



State-of-the-Art Fitness Center



Wi-Fi Enabled Clubhouse



Gated Community



Electronic Access



Refreshing Resort-Style Pool



Sunken Spa



Inviting Sun Terrace



Beautiful Italian Garden with Meditation Cove and Fountains



Conference/Catering Room



Covered Parking



Climate-Controlled Hallways



Pet Friendly



Guest Suites Available



Corporate Suites and Furnished Apartments Available



Online Resident Portal and Resident Rewards Program



Valet Recycling and Trash Service



24-Hour Emergency Maintenance



Concierge Package Lockers



