Last updated January 9 2020

13510 Noel Rd

13510 Noel Rd · No Longer Available
Location

13510 Noel Rd, Dallas, TX 75240

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
concierge
internet cafe
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
media room
valet service
Looking for a new apartment?

  I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We're a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I'm super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn't know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.

_________________________________ Elegance. Charm. Boutique. Luxury. Fancy. Sophistication. These are the tip of the iceberg of the increasingly redundant words you'll be able to use when talking about your new apartment home. You may soon become accustomed to the reality that your friends will be totally jealous of you. Friends from your past will hit you up out of the woodwork now that they've found out that you've "made it". I mean, look at that chandelier right? How about you just come check this place out. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Outdoor Gas Fireplaces

Tinted Energy Efficient Windows

Granite Countertops

Stunning Architectural Design

10-foot Ceilings

Elevators

Decorative Crown Moldings

Double Sinks

Downtown Views

Frosted Glass Doors

Stainless Appliances

Imported Porcelain Floors

Private Terraces

Gourmet Kitchens with Islands

Recessed Lighting

French Doors

Built-In Shelving

Washers and Dryers

Soaking Tubs with Separate Glass Showers

Coffered Ceilings

Generous Dressing Closets

Mirrored Bypass Doors

Richly Textured Walls with Two-Tone Paint

Intrusion Alarms

Dens with Cozy Wood Floors

Soft Loft Layouts

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Coveted Galleria Location

Immediate Access to Dallas' Finest Shopping & Dining

Attached Parking Garage

Media Room

Elevators

Internet Café

State-of-the-Art Fitness Center

Wi-Fi Enabled Clubhouse

Gated Community

Electronic Access

Refreshing Resort-Style Pool

Sunken Spa

Inviting Sun Terrace

Beautiful Italian Garden with Meditation Cove and Fountains

Conference/Catering Room

Covered Parking

Climate-Controlled Hallways

Pet Friendly

Guest Suites Available

Corporate Suites and Furnished Apartments Available

Online Resident Portal and Resident Rewards Program

Valet Recycling and Trash Service

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

Concierge Package Lockers

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13510 Noel Rd have any available units?
13510 Noel Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13510 Noel Rd have?
Some of 13510 Noel Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13510 Noel Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13510 Noel Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13510 Noel Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13510 Noel Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13510 Noel Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13510 Noel Rd offers parking.
Does 13510 Noel Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13510 Noel Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13510 Noel Rd have a pool?
Yes, 13510 Noel Rd has a pool.
Does 13510 Noel Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 13510 Noel Rd has accessible units.
Does 13510 Noel Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 13510 Noel Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

