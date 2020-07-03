13510 Noel Rd

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Outdoor Gas Fireplaces
Tinted Energy Efficient Windows
Granite Countertops
Stunning Architectural Design
10-foot Ceilings
Elevators
Decorative Crown Moldings
Double Sinks
Downtown Views
Frosted Glass Doors
Stainless Appliances
Imported Porcelain Floors
Private Terraces
Gourmet Kitchens with Islands
Recessed Lighting
French Doors
Built-In Shelving
Washers and Dryers
Soaking Tubs with Separate Glass Showers
Coffered Ceilings
Generous Dressing Closets
Mirrored Bypass Doors
Richly Textured Walls with Two-Tone Paint
Intrusion Alarms
Dens with Cozy Wood Floors
Soft Loft Layouts
Community Amenities
Coveted Galleria Location
Immediate Access to Dallas' Finest Shopping & Dining
Attached Parking Garage
Media Room
Elevators
Internet Café
State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
Wi-Fi Enabled Clubhouse
Gated Community
Electronic Access
Refreshing Resort-Style Pool
Sunken Spa
Inviting Sun Terrace
Beautiful Italian Garden with Meditation Cove and Fountains
Conference/Catering Room
Covered Parking
Climate-Controlled Hallways
Pet Friendly
Guest Suites Available
Corporate Suites and Furnished Apartments Available
Online Resident Portal and Resident Rewards Program
Valet Recycling and Trash Service
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Concierge Package Lockers