1350 E Ann Arbor Avenue

Amenities
2 Bed 1 Bath Fully Remodeled House with HUGE Back Yard
Fully Remodeled
Central heat and air
Huge Kitchen
Huge back yard
Close to DART rail
$50 application per adult - everyone over the age of 18 that will be staying there MUST be on the lease
$500 Move in Special (to hold the property with approved application)
$1080/ moth rent
You pay all utilities - (electric and water)
?NO Pets
?NO Felonies
?NO Evictions
? Must have proof of income equal to 2x rent amount
(RLNE4827318)