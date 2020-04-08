All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:08 AM

1350 E Ann Arbor Avenue

1350 E Ann Arbor Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1350 E Ann Arbor Ave, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bed 1 Bath Fully Remodeled House with HUGE Back Yard - 2 Bed 1 Bath Fully Remodeled House with HUGE Back Yard

Fully Remodeled

Central heat and air

Huge Kitchen

Huge back yard

Close to DART rail

$50 application per adult - everyone over the age of 18 that will be staying there MUST be on the lease

$500 Move in Special (to hold the property with approved application)

$1080/ moth rent

You pay all utilities - (electric and water)

?NO Pets
?NO Felonies
?NO Evictions
? Must have proof of income equal to 2x rent amount

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4827318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 E Ann Arbor Avenue have any available units?
1350 E Ann Arbor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1350 E Ann Arbor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1350 E Ann Arbor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 E Ann Arbor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1350 E Ann Arbor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1350 E Ann Arbor Avenue offer parking?
No, 1350 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1350 E Ann Arbor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 E Ann Arbor Avenue have a pool?
No, 1350 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1350 E Ann Arbor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1350 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 E Ann Arbor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1350 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1350 E Ann Arbor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1350 E Ann Arbor Avenue has units with air conditioning.

