Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:27 PM

13333 Esperanza Road

Location

13333 Esperanza Road, Dallas, TX 75240
Amenities

Located in a convenient North Dallas location by highway 75 and 635. This townhome is updated with new appliances, water efficient toilets, paint, and resurfaced counter-tops. 2 upstairs bedrooms have their own private shower and bathtub. Downstairs living room is spacious with a lively fireplace. The fridge is included in the kitchen. The complex is fenced with a parking lot in front.
All utilities except electricity is covered by the owner. Application fee is $50. Administration fee is $150.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13333 Esperanza Road have any available units?
13333 Esperanza Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13333 Esperanza Road have?
Some of 13333 Esperanza Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13333 Esperanza Road currently offering any rent specials?
13333 Esperanza Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13333 Esperanza Road pet-friendly?
No, 13333 Esperanza Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13333 Esperanza Road offer parking?
Yes, 13333 Esperanza Road offers parking.
Does 13333 Esperanza Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13333 Esperanza Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13333 Esperanza Road have a pool?
No, 13333 Esperanza Road does not have a pool.
Does 13333 Esperanza Road have accessible units?
No, 13333 Esperanza Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13333 Esperanza Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13333 Esperanza Road has units with dishwashers.

