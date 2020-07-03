13333 Esperanza Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Located in a convenient North Dallas location by highway 75 and 635. This townhome is updated with new appliances, water efficient toilets, paint, and resurfaced counter-tops. 2 upstairs bedrooms have their own private shower and bathtub. Downstairs living room is spacious with a lively fireplace. The fridge is included in the kitchen. The complex is fenced with a parking lot in front.

All utilities except electricity is covered by the owner. Application fee is $50. Administration fee is $150.