13330 Noel Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool elevator ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool

VERONA DALLAS! Located exclusively in the mid-rise, Verona’s B1, two bedroom, two bath floor plan compromises nothing! This floor plan is excellent for roommates! The bedrooms are conveniently located on opposite sides of the home and are spacious enough to accommodate king size furniture and more. Both bedrooms enjoy individual bathrooms with garden tubs. The B1 unit is located on floors 1 and 2 and are corner units, giving you additional windows in the living area. All photos represent the common areas available to all residents. Come see us today!