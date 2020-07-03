All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13330 Noel Road

13330 Noel Road · No Longer Available
Location

13330 Noel Road, Dallas, TX 75240

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
VERONA DALLAS! Located exclusively in the mid-rise, Verona’s B1, two bedroom, two bath floor plan compromises nothing! This floor plan is excellent for roommates! The bedrooms are conveniently located on opposite sides of the home and are spacious enough to accommodate king size furniture and more. Both bedrooms enjoy individual bathrooms with garden tubs. The B1 unit is located on floors 1 and 2 and are corner units, giving you additional windows in the living area. All photos represent the common areas available to all residents. Come see us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13330 Noel Road have any available units?
13330 Noel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13330 Noel Road have?
Some of 13330 Noel Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13330 Noel Road currently offering any rent specials?
13330 Noel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13330 Noel Road pet-friendly?
No, 13330 Noel Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13330 Noel Road offer parking?
No, 13330 Noel Road does not offer parking.
Does 13330 Noel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13330 Noel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13330 Noel Road have a pool?
Yes, 13330 Noel Road has a pool.
Does 13330 Noel Road have accessible units?
No, 13330 Noel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13330 Noel Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13330 Noel Road has units with dishwashers.

