Last updated January 11 2020 at 2:55 AM

1331 Glencliff Court

1331 Glencliff Court · No Longer Available
Location

1331 Glencliff Court, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Traditional 4 Bed 2 Bath home with a huge backyard. The house also has a fireplace in the living room, and ceramic tile is available in the kitchen. Property located convenient to I635. Great location near schools, parks and shopping. The house is also on the busline. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 Glencliff Court have any available units?
1331 Glencliff Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 Glencliff Court have?
Some of 1331 Glencliff Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 Glencliff Court currently offering any rent specials?
1331 Glencliff Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 Glencliff Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1331 Glencliff Court is pet friendly.
Does 1331 Glencliff Court offer parking?
No, 1331 Glencliff Court does not offer parking.
Does 1331 Glencliff Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 Glencliff Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 Glencliff Court have a pool?
No, 1331 Glencliff Court does not have a pool.
Does 1331 Glencliff Court have accessible units?
No, 1331 Glencliff Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 Glencliff Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1331 Glencliff Court has units with dishwashers.

