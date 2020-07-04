1331 Glencliff Court

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Traditional 4 Bed 2 Bath home with a huge backyard. The house also has a fireplace in the living room, and ceramic tile is available in the kitchen. Property located convenient to I635. Great location near schools, parks and shopping. The house is also on the busline. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.