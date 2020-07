13217 Emily Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool fireplace oven

THIS IS AN UPSTAIRS UNIT. BE VERY CAREFUL WHEN GOING UPSTAIRS. ONE OF THE MOST BEAUTIFUL UNITS IN THE COMMUNITY! ONE NICE SIZE BEDROOM, SEPARATE LIVING AREA, PRIVATE PATIO, ATTACHED GARAGE. NICE AMENITIES - OPEN AND BRIGHT, TREES, COMFORTABLE CUSTOM FEATURES. GREAT LOCATION - ONLY MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN DALLAS and RICHARDSON QUIET. NO SMOKING IN THE UNIT. NON-REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT. PET ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH LANDLORD'S APPROVAL.



APPLICATION, CREDIT AND CRIME REPORTS. NO FELONY CONVICTIONS