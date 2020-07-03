1311 Palm Canyon Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS Dallas townhouse with VIEWS of Downtown from the rooftop deck. Centrally located close to Downtown, BU Medical Center, Deep Ellum, Uptown and major expwys. Across form 10 acre park and green space in the heart of the city. Beautiful wood floors, granite and marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom window blinds and a two car garage. 1st floor bedroom includes a murphy bed with built-in closet and drawers along with a private bathroom. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, powder room and dining room space. 3rd floor master bedroom has seprate sitting area, en-suite with double vanities, marble countertops, separate shower and garden tub. WON'T LAST LONG, come see today!!