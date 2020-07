Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Townhome Living At Its Finest! This Large 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage, 3 Story Home With Separate Study And High End Finish Out Is Located Right Off Lower Greenville ! 1st Level Entry Has Stained Concrete,In Your 2nd Level, Kitchen With Granite, Stainless Steel Appliance, Tile Backspace, Hardwood Flooring! Spacious Living & Study With Natural Lights. Nice Sized Bedrooms on 3rd Floor With Walk In Closets. HOME BRINGS SOME TRADITION TO URBAN LIVING. Its A Must See !!