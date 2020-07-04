12825 Pandora Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Duplex just south of 635 and Jupiter. Easy access to highways. Move in ready. Completely updated duplex with new floors, paint and more. Walk in to spacious living area with lots of natural light, Great kitchen with pantry and stainless steel appliances, dinning or 2nd living space on side of kitchen with half bathroom on first floor. Huge master suite with walk-in closet, All bedrooms are very spacious with farm-contemporary style sliding doors. Enjoy the huge backyard great for family gatherings. One car garage. Pets are case by case. Walking distance to Elementary school.