Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12825 Pandora Drive

12825 Pandora Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12825 Pandora Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Duplex just south of 635 and Jupiter. Easy access to highways. Move in ready. Completely updated duplex with new floors, paint and more. Walk in to spacious living area with lots of natural light, Great kitchen with pantry and stainless steel appliances, dinning or 2nd living space on side of kitchen with half bathroom on first floor. Huge master suite with walk-in closet, All bedrooms are very spacious with farm-contemporary style sliding doors. Enjoy the huge backyard great for family gatherings. One car garage. Pets are case by case. Walking distance to Elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12825 Pandora Drive have any available units?
12825 Pandora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12825 Pandora Drive have?
Some of 12825 Pandora Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12825 Pandora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12825 Pandora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12825 Pandora Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12825 Pandora Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12825 Pandora Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12825 Pandora Drive offers parking.
Does 12825 Pandora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12825 Pandora Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12825 Pandora Drive have a pool?
No, 12825 Pandora Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12825 Pandora Drive have accessible units?
No, 12825 Pandora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12825 Pandora Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12825 Pandora Drive has units with dishwashers.

