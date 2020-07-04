All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 12406 Pleasant Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
12406 Pleasant Valley Drive
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:38 PM

12406 Pleasant Valley Drive

12406 Pleasant Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12406 Pleasant Valley Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY MARCH 31 FROM 2-4 PM! Charming 4 bedroom, 3 bath Lake Highlands home with a spacious living area with vaulted ceiling and wall of windows on a quiet street overlooking a green belt within Richardson ISD. This soft contemporary home boasts a very livable floor plan with the master bedroom separated from secondary bedrooms. With a freshly painted interior, new updates include new oven and microwave, backsplash, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. New front door, new ceiling fans, new tile, vanities, shower, and tub in master bathroom. Located near LBJ Freeway, Central Expressway and great shopping. Landlord maintains lawncare. Tenants to verify school and other info. Pets allowed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12406 Pleasant Valley Drive have any available units?
12406 Pleasant Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12406 Pleasant Valley Drive have?
Some of 12406 Pleasant Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12406 Pleasant Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12406 Pleasant Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12406 Pleasant Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12406 Pleasant Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12406 Pleasant Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12406 Pleasant Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 12406 Pleasant Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12406 Pleasant Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12406 Pleasant Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 12406 Pleasant Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12406 Pleasant Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 12406 Pleasant Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12406 Pleasant Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12406 Pleasant Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Parc
5151 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
Urban House
1409 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75203
5225 Maple Avenue
5225 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Stone Ridge Apartments
4750 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Bluffs at Lakewood
7510 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Rosemont of Oak Hollow
3015 E Ledbetter Dr
Dallas, TX 75216
The Armstrong at Knox
4525 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University