12406 Pleasant Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY MARCH 31 FROM 2-4 PM! Charming 4 bedroom, 3 bath Lake Highlands home with a spacious living area with vaulted ceiling and wall of windows on a quiet street overlooking a green belt within Richardson ISD. This soft contemporary home boasts a very livable floor plan with the master bedroom separated from secondary bedrooms. With a freshly painted interior, new updates include new oven and microwave, backsplash, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. New front door, new ceiling fans, new tile, vanities, shower, and tub in master bathroom. Located near LBJ Freeway, Central Expressway and great shopping. Landlord maintains lawncare. Tenants to verify school and other info. Pets allowed!