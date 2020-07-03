1226 S Marlborough Avenue

Amenities

Welcome home to this little cottage on a quiet street in Oak Cliff. Two bedrooms with a jack-n-jill bathroom. Nice large master bedroom in the back of the house; kitchen is open concept with the living and dining area and a bar that will seat 4 so that a table is optional. House was remodeled in 2017 with new texture, new paint, refinished kitchen cabinets, new lighting, new ceiling fans, and all new vinyl plank flooring throughout. New roof, new siding, new paint outside. Full size washer and dryer connections (stackable). Central heat and air. Nice large lot with mature trees in the backyard.



Two year lease; see private remarks for application information. Agent is owner and landlord.