Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:15 AM

1226 S Marlborough Avenue

1226 South Marlborough Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1226 South Marlborough Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this little cottage on a quiet street in Oak Cliff. Two bedrooms with a jack-n-jill bathroom. Nice large master bedroom in the back of the house; kitchen is open concept with the living and dining area and a bar that will seat 4 so that a table is optional. House was remodeled in 2017 with new texture, new paint, refinished kitchen cabinets, new lighting, new ceiling fans, and all new vinyl plank flooring throughout. New roof, new siding, new paint outside. Full size washer and dryer connections (stackable). Central heat and air. Nice large lot with mature trees in the backyard.

Two year lease; see private remarks for application information. Agent is owner and landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 S Marlborough Avenue have any available units?
1226 S Marlborough Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1226 S Marlborough Avenue have?
Some of 1226 S Marlborough Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 S Marlborough Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1226 S Marlborough Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 S Marlborough Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1226 S Marlborough Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1226 S Marlborough Avenue offer parking?
No, 1226 S Marlborough Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1226 S Marlborough Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 S Marlborough Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 S Marlborough Avenue have a pool?
No, 1226 S Marlborough Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1226 S Marlborough Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1226 S Marlborough Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 S Marlborough Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1226 S Marlborough Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

