Home with great curb appeal inside 635 on large lot 60 by 173 feet deep. Home has original hardwoods in all the living areas and bedrooms. Located near Peavy and Garland Road. Walking distance to Reinhardt elementary and close to White Rock Lake, Casa Linda Shopping and the Dallas Arboretum. Attached garage and large fenced yard.