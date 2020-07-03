All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1223 Georgia Avenue

1223 Georgia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1223 Georgia Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3.2.2 in Trinity Heights Addition. This home is newer construction in an older established neighborhood. Home has an open floor plan with good size bedrooms. Large backyard and easy access to train station. Make an appointment to see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 Georgia Avenue have any available units?
1223 Georgia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1223 Georgia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1223 Georgia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 Georgia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1223 Georgia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1223 Georgia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1223 Georgia Avenue offers parking.
Does 1223 Georgia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 Georgia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 Georgia Avenue have a pool?
No, 1223 Georgia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1223 Georgia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1223 Georgia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 Georgia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1223 Georgia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1223 Georgia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1223 Georgia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

