Nice 3.2.2 in Trinity Heights Addition. This home is newer construction in an older established neighborhood. Home has an open floor plan with good size bedrooms. Large backyard and easy access to train station. Make an appointment to see it today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1223 Georgia Avenue have any available units?
1223 Georgia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1223 Georgia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1223 Georgia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.