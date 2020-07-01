All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 17 2019 at 2:59 AM

12210 Pleasant Valley Drive

12210 Pleasant Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12210 Pleasant Valley Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Move in ready spacious home with a pool in Country Forest! Don't miss this well maintained home with lots of natural light, solid surface flooring throughout & a wonderful floor plan. There are 2 living rooms and one can easily become a large home office, home school room, game room or play room. The kitchen has beautiful windows and look out to the front of the home. This well established neighborhood has large beautiful trees and is walking distance to Aikin Elementary School with easy access to LBJ for commuting too. New sod in front & back yards. The backyard features a pool, grass, patio and a sandbox, which can stay or be removed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12210 Pleasant Valley Drive have any available units?
12210 Pleasant Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12210 Pleasant Valley Drive have?
Some of 12210 Pleasant Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12210 Pleasant Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12210 Pleasant Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12210 Pleasant Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12210 Pleasant Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 12210 Pleasant Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12210 Pleasant Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 12210 Pleasant Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12210 Pleasant Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12210 Pleasant Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12210 Pleasant Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 12210 Pleasant Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 12210 Pleasant Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12210 Pleasant Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12210 Pleasant Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

