12210 Pleasant Valley Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Move in ready spacious home with a pool in Country Forest! Don't miss this well maintained home with lots of natural light, solid surface flooring throughout & a wonderful floor plan. There are 2 living rooms and one can easily become a large home office, home school room, game room or play room. The kitchen has beautiful windows and look out to the front of the home. This well established neighborhood has large beautiful trees and is walking distance to Aikin Elementary School with easy access to LBJ for commuting too. New sod in front & back yards. The backyard features a pool, grass, patio and a sandbox, which can stay or be removed.