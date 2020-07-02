All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12125 Hoblitzelle Drive

12125 Hoblitzelle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12125 Hoblitzelle Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4a481fa0f7 ----
Spacious rooms
central air/heating
close to bus line
large kitchen with stove/oven

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12125 Hoblitzelle Drive have any available units?
12125 Hoblitzelle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12125 Hoblitzelle Drive have?
Some of 12125 Hoblitzelle Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12125 Hoblitzelle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12125 Hoblitzelle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12125 Hoblitzelle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12125 Hoblitzelle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 12125 Hoblitzelle Drive offer parking?
No, 12125 Hoblitzelle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12125 Hoblitzelle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12125 Hoblitzelle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12125 Hoblitzelle Drive have a pool?
No, 12125 Hoblitzelle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12125 Hoblitzelle Drive have accessible units?
No, 12125 Hoblitzelle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12125 Hoblitzelle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12125 Hoblitzelle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

