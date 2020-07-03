All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:03 AM

1207 Silver Mill Drive

1207 Silver Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1207 Silver Mill Drive, Dallas, TX 75215
Cedars

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Urban living!! Centrally located near DART, restaurants, Dallas Farmers Market, easy access to I-30! Contemporary townhome with kitchen and dining open to spacious living area perfect for entertaining. Kitchen features large island, Bosch SS appliances, built in wine refrigerator and beautiful cabinetry. Large master includes 2 walk-in closets, large bath with double sinks, dual head shower and soaking tub. Split guest bedrooms each with baths and walk-in closets. Features include attached 2-car garage with direct entry to home, laundry room with washer-dryer, large patio, balcony and spacious roof-top deck with city views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Silver Mill Drive have any available units?
1207 Silver Mill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 Silver Mill Drive have?
Some of 1207 Silver Mill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 Silver Mill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Silver Mill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Silver Mill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1207 Silver Mill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1207 Silver Mill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1207 Silver Mill Drive offers parking.
Does 1207 Silver Mill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1207 Silver Mill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Silver Mill Drive have a pool?
No, 1207 Silver Mill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1207 Silver Mill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1207 Silver Mill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Silver Mill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 Silver Mill Drive has units with dishwashers.

