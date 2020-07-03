1207 Silver Mill Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Urban living!! Centrally located near DART, restaurants, Dallas Farmers Market, easy access to I-30! Contemporary townhome with kitchen and dining open to spacious living area perfect for entertaining. Kitchen features large island, Bosch SS appliances, built in wine refrigerator and beautiful cabinetry. Large master includes 2 walk-in closets, large bath with double sinks, dual head shower and soaking tub. Split guest bedrooms each with baths and walk-in closets. Features include attached 2-car garage with direct entry to home, laundry room with washer-dryer, large patio, balcony and spacious roof-top deck with city views.