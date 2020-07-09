All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1200 S Brighton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1200 S Brighton Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:41 AM

1200 S Brighton Avenue

1200 South Brighton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1200 South Brighton Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome Home to this LEASE OPTION with an open concept, wood floors throughout, carpet in bedrooms, new roof, kitchen, bathrooms, paint, barn doors, soft close cabinets in master bathroom, large laundry room, foundation repaired with transferable warranty, new fence surrounds your backyard with garage in back of property. Enjoy your backyard deck with room enough for grill and patio furniture. Do with this home as you see fit with no more loud neighbors waking you up early on a Saturday morning. Don't think too long or you will miss out. Close to Uptown and desired Elmwood area. Buyer to verify schools, square footage and room sizes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 S Brighton Avenue have any available units?
1200 S Brighton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 S Brighton Avenue have?
Some of 1200 S Brighton Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 S Brighton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1200 S Brighton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 S Brighton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1200 S Brighton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1200 S Brighton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1200 S Brighton Avenue offers parking.
Does 1200 S Brighton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 S Brighton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 S Brighton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1200 S Brighton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1200 S Brighton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1200 S Brighton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 S Brighton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 S Brighton Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Knox Heights
4646 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Apex Design District
120 Turtle Creek Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
Link
9450 Forest Springs Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Village Lakes
8610 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway
Dallas, TX 75228
The Laurel
8600 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75225
Renaissance At Preston Hollow
8600 Thackery St
Dallas, TX 75225
Landmark on Lovers
5201 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University