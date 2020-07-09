1200 S Brighton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome Home to this LEASE OPTION with an open concept, wood floors throughout, carpet in bedrooms, new roof, kitchen, bathrooms, paint, barn doors, soft close cabinets in master bathroom, large laundry room, foundation repaired with transferable warranty, new fence surrounds your backyard with garage in back of property. Enjoy your backyard deck with room enough for grill and patio furniture. Do with this home as you see fit with no more loud neighbors waking you up early on a Saturday morning. Don't think too long or you will miss out. Close to Uptown and desired Elmwood area. Buyer to verify schools, square footage and room sizes.