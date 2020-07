Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Sit on your wrap around wood porch with swing sipping lemonade and waving to your neighbors while they walk their dogs. This neighborhood is so fun and inclusive. There are activities and events for everyone. The house has wood floors throughout, 11' ceilings, custom fixtures and modern amenities with an old school charm. The master boasts a walk in closet and bath. The backyard is spacious and has a raised vegetable bed, sweeping 100yr old pecan trees and lush grass.