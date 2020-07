Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

50% off First months rent, Free app to apply & 2-hour free move.

5 minutes from Downtown & Uptown Dallas Located in the new hot area, Trinity Groves it has nearly twenty restaurants and bars. NEW home full-size washer and dryer and a Refrigerator in the Kitchen, Two car garage double his and her walk-in closets in the master and each room has its own bathroom!