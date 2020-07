Amenities

This beautiful renovated property is ready to be leased! Located in a very desirable neighborhood in North Dallas, it is a house buyers will not want to miss out on. Beautiful hardwood floors, new tile and carpet. Newly renovated bathrooms with a gorgeous walk in shower in the master bath. All new appliances and light fixtures throughout. Set your appointment today for a showing. Property is also for sale and is qualified for a lease to own program through HPOA.