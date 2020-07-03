11621 Tuscany Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Lochwood - Beautiful Lochwood home in great East Dallas location. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Living Room, Dining Room, and a den with stone fireplace. Large kitchen with granite counter tops. It has a full appliance package including a refrigerator with ice maker, black glass appliances that include; gas range, separate oven, dishwasher and a disposal. Full size laundry room with a washer and a dryer (not warranted). Hardwood floors in living, dining, hall and bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen and den. Beautiful landscaping with stone accents. Tons of trees and an awesome fenced in backyard with a giant 28' x 18' wood deck with an arbor. Also has a 12 x 10 storage building on a slab. All new replacement thermal windows. 5 ceiling fans. Contact us to see all 26 photos or schedule a time to view!



