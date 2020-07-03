All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:33 PM

11621 Tuscany Way

11621 Tuscany Way · No Longer Available
Location

11621 Tuscany Way, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Lochwood - Beautiful Lochwood home in great East Dallas location. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Living Room, Dining Room, and a den with stone fireplace. Large kitchen with granite counter tops. It has a full appliance package including a refrigerator with ice maker, black glass appliances that include; gas range, separate oven, dishwasher and a disposal. Full size laundry room with a washer and a dryer (not warranted). Hardwood floors in living, dining, hall and bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen and den. Beautiful landscaping with stone accents. Tons of trees and an awesome fenced in backyard with a giant 28' x 18' wood deck with an arbor. Also has a 12 x 10 storage building on a slab. All new replacement thermal windows. 5 ceiling fans. Contact us to see all 26 photos or schedule a time to view!

(RLNE5306003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11621 Tuscany Way have any available units?
11621 Tuscany Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11621 Tuscany Way have?
Some of 11621 Tuscany Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11621 Tuscany Way currently offering any rent specials?
11621 Tuscany Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11621 Tuscany Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11621 Tuscany Way is pet friendly.
Does 11621 Tuscany Way offer parking?
No, 11621 Tuscany Way does not offer parking.
Does 11621 Tuscany Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11621 Tuscany Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11621 Tuscany Way have a pool?
No, 11621 Tuscany Way does not have a pool.
Does 11621 Tuscany Way have accessible units?
No, 11621 Tuscany Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11621 Tuscany Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11621 Tuscany Way has units with dishwashers.

