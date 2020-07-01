All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:00 PM

11615 Valleydale Drive

11615 Valleydale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11615 Valleydale Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Magnificent Custom Single Story Home located On A Quiet Street In The Exclusive Jan Mar Estates. This Sleek and Clean Home With An Open Floor Plan Was Built With Entertainment And Luxurious Living In Mind. Dramatic Details Include Soaring Ceilings, Two Separate Kitchens, Attached Guest Quarters And Endless Panoramic Views Of The Sleek Pool With Ultimate Privacy. The Main House Offers Two Large Living Areas, A Luxurious Master Suite With Marble Floors, Gourmet Kitchen With SS Appliances & Granite Countertops, A Study And Upstairs Bonus Area With A Full Size Bath. The Attached Guest Quarters Is A Private Retreat With 2 Bedrooms, A Fireplace, Wet Bar, Dance Floor And Access to the pool area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11615 Valleydale Drive have any available units?
11615 Valleydale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11615 Valleydale Drive have?
Some of 11615 Valleydale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11615 Valleydale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11615 Valleydale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11615 Valleydale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11615 Valleydale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11615 Valleydale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11615 Valleydale Drive offers parking.
Does 11615 Valleydale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11615 Valleydale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11615 Valleydale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11615 Valleydale Drive has a pool.
Does 11615 Valleydale Drive have accessible units?
No, 11615 Valleydale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11615 Valleydale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11615 Valleydale Drive has units with dishwashers.

