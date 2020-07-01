11615 Valleydale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Magnificent Custom Single Story Home located On A Quiet Street In The Exclusive Jan Mar Estates. This Sleek and Clean Home With An Open Floor Plan Was Built With Entertainment And Luxurious Living In Mind. Dramatic Details Include Soaring Ceilings, Two Separate Kitchens, Attached Guest Quarters And Endless Panoramic Views Of The Sleek Pool With Ultimate Privacy. The Main House Offers Two Large Living Areas, A Luxurious Master Suite With Marble Floors, Gourmet Kitchen With SS Appliances & Granite Countertops, A Study And Upstairs Bonus Area With A Full Size Bath. The Attached Guest Quarters Is A Private Retreat With 2 Bedrooms, A Fireplace, Wet Bar, Dance Floor And Access to the pool area.