115 North Shore Drive, Dallas, TX 75216 Cedar Crest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very Nice Cozy Sufficiency Unit #B in the back yard. In the Oak Cliff, near the downtown Dallas. This small Sufficiency has 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath and is ready for someone. Call me to Schedule an appointment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 N Shore Drive have any available units?
115 N Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 115 N Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
115 N Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.