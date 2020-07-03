All apartments in Dallas
115 N Shore Drive

115 North Shore Drive
Location

115 North Shore Drive, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

Very Nice Cozy Sufficiency Unit #B in the back yard. In the Oak Cliff, near the downtown Dallas. This small Sufficiency has 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath and is ready for someone. Call me to Schedule an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

