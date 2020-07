Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Nicely remodeled Unit with One Bedroom and One and a Half Baths. Enjoy a Lovely Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Stove, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator. Delightful Stone and Wood Flooring, Open Concept Floor Plan, Close to Down-Town Dallas and the Bishop Arts Area

Agent and Agent's Client to Verify Schools and Room Measurements