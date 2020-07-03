11174 Russwood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Adorable 5 bed 4.5 bath ranch style single story with circle drive on tranquil .6 acre refuge with dreamy 572 sq ft detached office+studio which could double as a pool cabana or separate guest quarters with full bath. Say goodbye to the busy world outside with multiple outdoor areas+pool. Available for immediate occupancy 1 year or 1 year plus. Tastefully updated for entertaining with many new upgrades. NO CARPET-ALL HARD SURFACE FLOORING. Well proportioned & generously sized, plenty of baths, & 3 living areas. The flexible layout offers split bedroom options & private master retreat with HUGE CLOSET! Rarely does a home with this character and quality come on the market for lease. PLUS Pool & Yard care included