Dallas, TX
11174 Russwood Circle
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:55 PM

11174 Russwood Circle

11174 Russwood Circle · No Longer Available
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

11174 Russwood Circle, Dallas, TX 75229

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Adorable 5 bed 4.5 bath ranch style single story with circle drive on tranquil .6 acre refuge with dreamy 572 sq ft detached office+studio which could double as a pool cabana or separate guest quarters with full bath. Say goodbye to the busy world outside with multiple outdoor areas+pool. Available for immediate occupancy 1 year or 1 year plus. Tastefully updated for entertaining with many new upgrades. NO CARPET-ALL HARD SURFACE FLOORING. Well proportioned & generously sized, plenty of baths, & 3 living areas. The flexible layout offers split bedroom options & private master retreat with HUGE CLOSET! Rarely does a home with this character and quality come on the market for lease. PLUS Pool & Yard care included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11174 Russwood Circle have any available units?
11174 Russwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11174 Russwood Circle have?
Some of 11174 Russwood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11174 Russwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11174 Russwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11174 Russwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11174 Russwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11174 Russwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11174 Russwood Circle offers parking.
Does 11174 Russwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11174 Russwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11174 Russwood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11174 Russwood Circle has a pool.
Does 11174 Russwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 11174 Russwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11174 Russwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11174 Russwood Circle has units with dishwashers.

