Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:42 AM

11040 Wyatt Street

11040 Wyatt Street · No Longer Available
Location

11040 Wyatt Street, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now... Close to White Rock Lake...Charming (2 bedroom and 1 bath) half side of a duplex. Little smaller size next door available as well for 1,285. Complete overhaul of this property, everything fresh and new from the floors, paint and appliances. Kitchen has a fridge, stove, dishwasher and breakfast area. Also comes with full size washer and dryer and very nice fenced in back yard for your pet. Professional LAWN CARE IS PROVIDED at NO CHARGE and there is also a shared garage. Note….If you have Any Requests (clean, repair) Please let us know up front. Pets case by case basis with $25-month pet fee (per pet) $250 refundable & $250 nonrefundable pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11040 Wyatt Street have any available units?
11040 Wyatt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11040 Wyatt Street have?
Some of 11040 Wyatt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11040 Wyatt Street currently offering any rent specials?
11040 Wyatt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11040 Wyatt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11040 Wyatt Street is pet friendly.
Does 11040 Wyatt Street offer parking?
Yes, 11040 Wyatt Street offers parking.
Does 11040 Wyatt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11040 Wyatt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11040 Wyatt Street have a pool?
No, 11040 Wyatt Street does not have a pool.
Does 11040 Wyatt Street have accessible units?
No, 11040 Wyatt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11040 Wyatt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11040 Wyatt Street has units with dishwashers.

