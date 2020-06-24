11039 Joymeadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well maintained duplex, mature tree's great curb appeal in a great neighborhood and close to downtown, shopping and more. This home has a wood fence surrounding an oversized yard for the area, sprinklers and covered patio to make the backyard a great space to unwind! Enjoy crown molding details. Open bright kitchen with stunning white cabinetry, plenty of counter top space. The large living-dining area has wood laminate floors. Both bedrooms have great closet space. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Pets on a case by case basis.