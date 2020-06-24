All apartments in Dallas
11039 Joymeadow Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:10 AM

11039 Joymeadow Drive

11039 Joymeadow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11039 Joymeadow Dr, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well maintained duplex, mature tree's great curb appeal in a great neighborhood and close to downtown, shopping and more. This home has a wood fence surrounding an oversized yard for the area, sprinklers and covered patio to make the backyard a great space to unwind! Enjoy crown molding details. Open bright kitchen with stunning white cabinetry, plenty of counter top space. The large living-dining area has wood laminate floors. Both bedrooms have great closet space. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11039 Joymeadow Drive have any available units?
11039 Joymeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11039 Joymeadow Drive have?
Some of 11039 Joymeadow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11039 Joymeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11039 Joymeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11039 Joymeadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11039 Joymeadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11039 Joymeadow Drive offer parking?
No, 11039 Joymeadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11039 Joymeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11039 Joymeadow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11039 Joymeadow Drive have a pool?
No, 11039 Joymeadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11039 Joymeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 11039 Joymeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11039 Joymeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11039 Joymeadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

