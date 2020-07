Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

This townhome is truly, unique, modern, open concept work of art. It has radius-cut granite and glass-front cabinets in the gourmet kitchen. Bamboo floored living spaces with gas log fireplace, the master opens to the private patio and ensuite features a frameless glass walk in shower. Don't miss out on the rare find.