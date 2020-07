10710 Royal Park Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

YOU'LL FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS SPACIOUS EXECUTIVE HOME LOCATED IN ONE OF DALLAS' MOST EXQUISITE NEIGHBORHOODS!! THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME ESTATE IS SITUATED ON A LARGE CUL DE SAC LOT AT THE END OF A TREE-LINED STREET. THIS PROPERTY BOASTS SPACIOUS ROOMS AND LIVING AREAS. LARGE LOT (.46 ACRE) WITH MATURE TREES PERFECT FOR YOUR DREAM POOL AND FOR ENTERTAINING FAMILY AND FRIENDS. ALL THIS AND MUCH MORE INCLUDING HIGHLY RATED SCHOOLS AND EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND THE BEST SHOPPING AND DINNING DALLAS HAS TO OFFER! DON'T DELAY, THIS IS A MUST SEE PROPERTY+