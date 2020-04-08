10657 Sandpiper Lane

Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car garage home with a nice fenced side and back yard for your enjoyment. Yard maintenance is provided for you. Laundry room inside. There is tile flooring that looks like wood flooring as well as LVT vinyl plank flooring throughout the home, thus no carpet at all. A refrigerator with ice maker comes with the property. This home is very close to Northpark Mall as well as the Park Cities and Downtown Dallas easy access to Love Field and the Medical District as well.

Each Adult Applicant needs a credit score of 720 or higher with no evictions or bankruptcies. Monthly income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent. Pets 25 lbs. or less will be considered contact listing agent for further details.