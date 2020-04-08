All apartments in Dallas
10657 Sandpiper Lane
Last updated January 11 2020 at 2:54 AM

10657 Sandpiper Lane

10657 Sandpiper Ln · No Longer Available
Location

10657 Sandpiper Ln, Dallas, TX 75230
Brookshire Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car garage home with a nice fenced side and back yard for your enjoyment. Yard maintenance is provided for you. Laundry room inside. There is tile flooring that looks like wood flooring as well as LVT vinyl plank flooring throughout the home, thus no carpet at all. A refrigerator with ice maker comes with the property. This home is very close to Northpark Mall as well as the Park Cities and Downtown Dallas easy access to Love Field and the Medical District as well.
Each Adult Applicant needs a credit score of 720 or higher with no evictions or bankruptcies. Monthly income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent. Pets 25 lbs. or less will be considered contact listing agent for further details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10657 Sandpiper Lane have any available units?
10657 Sandpiper Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10657 Sandpiper Lane have?
Some of 10657 Sandpiper Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10657 Sandpiper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10657 Sandpiper Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10657 Sandpiper Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10657 Sandpiper Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10657 Sandpiper Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10657 Sandpiper Lane offers parking.
Does 10657 Sandpiper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10657 Sandpiper Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10657 Sandpiper Lane have a pool?
No, 10657 Sandpiper Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10657 Sandpiper Lane have accessible units?
No, 10657 Sandpiper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10657 Sandpiper Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10657 Sandpiper Lane has units with dishwashers.

