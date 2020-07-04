All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:08 PM

10632 Sylvia Drive

10632 Sylvia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10632 Sylvia Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful well maintained home with hardwood floors throughout a huge back yard and a converted garage which allows for extra space in the common areas. This floor plan is AMAZING and you will ABSOLUTELY love this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10632 Sylvia Drive have any available units?
10632 Sylvia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 10632 Sylvia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10632 Sylvia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10632 Sylvia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10632 Sylvia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10632 Sylvia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10632 Sylvia Drive offers parking.
Does 10632 Sylvia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10632 Sylvia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10632 Sylvia Drive have a pool?
No, 10632 Sylvia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10632 Sylvia Drive have accessible units?
No, 10632 Sylvia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10632 Sylvia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10632 Sylvia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10632 Sylvia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10632 Sylvia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

