Beautiful well maintained home with hardwood floors throughout a huge back yard and a converted garage which allows for extra space in the common areas. This floor plan is AMAZING and you will ABSOLUTELY love this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10632 Sylvia Drive have any available units?
10632 Sylvia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 10632 Sylvia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10632 Sylvia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.