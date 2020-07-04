All apartments in Dallas
10603 Cradlerock Dr

10603 Cradlerock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10603 Cradlerock Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home on a corner lot in Pleasant Grove has been updated to include new paint, floors and fixtures throughout. [SBH-B] It also features ceiling fans, central heat/air, W/D connections, a 1-car garage, a fenced-in backyard, and it comes with appliances! The home is located near John W. Runyon Elementary School, Chase Bank, El Rio Grande Latin Market, Wingstop and more! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10603 Cradlerock Dr have any available units?
10603 Cradlerock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10603 Cradlerock Dr have?
Some of 10603 Cradlerock Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10603 Cradlerock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10603 Cradlerock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10603 Cradlerock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10603 Cradlerock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10603 Cradlerock Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10603 Cradlerock Dr offers parking.
Does 10603 Cradlerock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10603 Cradlerock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10603 Cradlerock Dr have a pool?
No, 10603 Cradlerock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10603 Cradlerock Dr have accessible units?
No, 10603 Cradlerock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10603 Cradlerock Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10603 Cradlerock Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

