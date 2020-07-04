10603 Cradlerock Dr

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home on a corner lot in Pleasant Grove has been updated to include new paint, floors and fixtures throughout. [SBH-B] It also features ceiling fans, central heat/air, W/D connections, a 1-car garage, a fenced-in backyard, and it comes with appliances! The home is located near John W. Runyon Elementary School, Chase Bank, El Rio Grande Latin Market, Wingstop and more! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



