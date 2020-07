Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill

All utilities paid! Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Assigned covered parking included! HOA included! Cute and convenience condo between Royal and Meadow. Well maintained home with bright open living area and north facing windows. One master room with a nice size walk-in closet. Community has a barbeque area and 2 Pools. Close to restaurants, shopping, grocery and hospitals. Pet case by case. Come and see, making it your lovely home. Below market priced, this one will not last!