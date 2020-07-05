10537 Royalwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in desirable Richardson ISD. Some of the many features this home has to offer include hard surface floors throughout, no carpet, a soft neutral color pallet with a bright and airy floor plan. The spacious living area is highlighted by a stone fireplace and sliding door leading outside to the patio. The oversized fenced backyard offers plenty of space for playing and year-round fun. Execellent location close to highways, shopping and entertainment. You don't want to miss this! Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis. New oven has been ordered and will be installed.