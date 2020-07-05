All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10537 Royalwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10537 Royalwood Drive
Last updated March 20 2019 at 5:49 AM

10537 Royalwood Drive

10537 Royalwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10537 Royalwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in desirable Richardson ISD. Some of the many features this home has to offer include hard surface floors throughout, no carpet, a soft neutral color pallet with a bright and airy floor plan. The spacious living area is highlighted by a stone fireplace and sliding door leading outside to the patio. The oversized fenced backyard offers plenty of space for playing and year-round fun. Execellent location close to highways, shopping and entertainment. You don't want to miss this! Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis. New oven has been ordered and will be installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10537 Royalwood Drive have any available units?
10537 Royalwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10537 Royalwood Drive have?
Some of 10537 Royalwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10537 Royalwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10537 Royalwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10537 Royalwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10537 Royalwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10537 Royalwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10537 Royalwood Drive offers parking.
Does 10537 Royalwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10537 Royalwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10537 Royalwood Drive have a pool?
No, 10537 Royalwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10537 Royalwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 10537 Royalwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10537 Royalwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10537 Royalwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wilson Building
1623 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Seville Uptown
2626 Reagan St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Ashton
2215 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
Tribeca on the Creek
6262 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Stardust Lofts
5727 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
ALARA Uptown
2990 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Hudson
4805 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway
Dallas, TX 75237

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University