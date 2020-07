Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Completely remodeled and move in ready. New as of 2017 roof, central heat and air. Gorgeous quartz counter tops, all cabinets and vanities, updated all plumbing fixture and lighting fixtures. Stainless steel appliances and refinished original hardwoods. All new windows and doors as of 2017. This home won't disappoint. Applicants can apply online cost is $39.99 per applicant. Each applicant must apply separately and login with a separate email address (separate accounts)