10504 Berry Knoll Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave

Stunning move-in condition-Gracious and Spacious with all the amenities of a single family home with the MASTER bedroom DOWN! EXCELLENT LOCATION, close to major arteries, shopping, park, North Park mall, walk to schools, well ,maintained by homeowner who has pride in ownership of this fine offering that takes only ONE viewing for tenant to want to write up a lease!Amenities include: SS kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backsplash,5 burner gas stove, large SS refrig and washer dryer if needed;wood floors in all formal areas;marble bath floors. Landlord is a licensed Texas Broker and knows what a discerning tenant wants...and this property has it all! Size, condition, location and a great rental price.