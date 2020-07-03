10438 High Hollows Drive

Amenities

Location! Spacious and bright 2 bedroom, 2b bath condo with soaring ceilings throughout. New flooring and carpet and freshly painted. Washer, dryer and fridge included! Entrance is through lobby with stair access right from your covered parking spot into the dining room.Walk to Meadow Central Shopping Center. Near SMU, Presbyterian Hospital and new Preston Hollow Village. Water, sewer, and trash is provided. Applicant criteria: income 3X rent, 580+ credit score (double deposit for <580), no evictions, no criminal record. No vouchers.