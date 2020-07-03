All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:54 PM

10438 High Hollows Drive

10438 High Hollows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10438 High Hollows Drive, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
lobby
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
lobby
Location! Spacious and bright 2 bedroom, 2b bath condo with soaring ceilings throughout. New flooring and carpet and freshly painted. Washer, dryer and fridge included! Entrance is through lobby with stair access right from your covered parking spot into the dining room.Walk to Meadow Central Shopping Center. Near SMU, Presbyterian Hospital and new Preston Hollow Village. Water, sewer, and trash is provided. Applicant criteria: income 3X rent, 580+ credit score (double deposit for <580), no evictions, no criminal record. No vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10438 High Hollows Drive have any available units?
10438 High Hollows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10438 High Hollows Drive have?
Some of 10438 High Hollows Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10438 High Hollows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10438 High Hollows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10438 High Hollows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10438 High Hollows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10438 High Hollows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10438 High Hollows Drive offers parking.
Does 10438 High Hollows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10438 High Hollows Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10438 High Hollows Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10438 High Hollows Drive has a pool.
Does 10438 High Hollows Drive have accessible units?
No, 10438 High Hollows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10438 High Hollows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10438 High Hollows Drive has units with dishwashers.

