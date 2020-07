Amenities

If you are looking for a friendly neighborhood flooded with charm, look no further than this elegant renovation located in Historic Winnetka Heights. Home boasts hardwood floors throughout common areas, decorative fireplace with mantle, and 10 foot ceilings. Kitchen is open to living and features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer are included. Fabulous location just minutes from popular Bishop Arts District & all that North Oak Cliff has to offer.