10364 White Rock Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated, one story, with a fabulous open floor plan, a three car garage and just seconds from the White Rock Trail. This home has so much to offer. Including but not limited to, hand scraped hardwoods throughout, plantation shutters, a kitchen which features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a breakfast bar as well as eat in dining and a patio off breakfast area to enjoy your morning coffee. This master has two large walk-in closets and essentially two bathrooms given the strategic layout, it is one you will not want to miss. The flow of this home along with the wet bar and multiple out door areas to enjoy makes this a perfect place to entertain. Truly a must see!