Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:14 PM

10364 White Rock Circle

10364 White Rock Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10364 White Rock Circle, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated, one story, with a fabulous open floor plan, a three car garage and just seconds from the White Rock Trail. This home has so much to offer. Including but not limited to, hand scraped hardwoods throughout, plantation shutters, a kitchen which features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a breakfast bar as well as eat in dining and a patio off breakfast area to enjoy your morning coffee. This master has two large walk-in closets and essentially two bathrooms given the strategic layout, it is one you will not want to miss. The flow of this home along with the wet bar and multiple out door areas to enjoy makes this a perfect place to entertain. Truly a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10364 White Rock Circle have any available units?
10364 White Rock Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10364 White Rock Circle have?
Some of 10364 White Rock Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10364 White Rock Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10364 White Rock Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10364 White Rock Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10364 White Rock Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10364 White Rock Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10364 White Rock Circle offers parking.
Does 10364 White Rock Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10364 White Rock Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10364 White Rock Circle have a pool?
No, 10364 White Rock Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10364 White Rock Circle have accessible units?
No, 10364 White Rock Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10364 White Rock Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10364 White Rock Circle has units with dishwashers.

