1030 Cedar Hill Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking media room range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking media room

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Great Half Duplex with lots of 1950’s character, original hardwood floors, large fenced back yard, vintage kitchen. Immediately across the street from Kidd Springs Park! Also close to Kessler Theater and a short ride to Bishop Arts offering restaurants, bars and shops. The best part is skipping downtown traffic! Less than 10 minutes away! tons of closets with enough updates to be comfortable while keeping the original charm and character, fresh paint, mini blinds, refrigerator, stove. stackable W and D connections in kitchen Right unit is #1030 Access to Assigned Driveway Parking! Sorry, no pets as this is a shared backyard.