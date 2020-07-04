All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 6 2020

1030 Cedar Hill Avenue

1030 Cedar Hill Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1030 Cedar Hill Ave, Dallas, TX 75208
Kidd Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
media room
range
oven
Unit Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Great Half Duplex with lots of 1950’s character, original hardwood floors, large fenced back yard, vintage kitchen. Immediately across the street from Kidd Springs Park! Also close to Kessler Theater and a short ride to Bishop Arts offering restaurants, bars and shops. The best part is skipping downtown traffic! Less than 10 minutes away! tons of closets with enough updates to be comfortable while keeping the original charm and character, fresh paint, mini blinds, refrigerator, stove. stackable W and D connections in kitchen Right unit is #1030 Access to Assigned Driveway Parking! Sorry, no pets as this is a shared backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Cedar Hill Avenue have any available units?
1030 Cedar Hill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 Cedar Hill Avenue have?
Some of 1030 Cedar Hill Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 Cedar Hill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Cedar Hill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Cedar Hill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1030 Cedar Hill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1030 Cedar Hill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1030 Cedar Hill Avenue offers parking.
Does 1030 Cedar Hill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 Cedar Hill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Cedar Hill Avenue have a pool?
No, 1030 Cedar Hill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Cedar Hill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1030 Cedar Hill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Cedar Hill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 Cedar Hill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

