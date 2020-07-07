1008 Allen Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

*Please note this is a furnished monthly rental. No long term leases are accepted. Stunning luxury three story town home uniquely connected to Dallas Downtown and Uptown areas. Complete renovation, soaring ceilings, impeccable furnishings and an additional 800 sq ft 4th floor rooftop with 57 in TV, grill, beverage and wine coolers, and heaters. Two car garage plus two additional driveway spaces, along with street parking. Unbeatable view of the Dallas skyline! Walking distance to Deep Ellum and downtown!