All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1008 Allen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1008 Allen Street
Last updated May 3 2020 at 7:54 PM

1008 Allen Street

1008 Allen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1008 Allen Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
*Please note this is a furnished monthly rental. No long term leases are accepted. Stunning luxury three story town home uniquely connected to Dallas Downtown and Uptown areas. Complete renovation, soaring ceilings, impeccable furnishings and an additional 800 sq ft 4th floor rooftop with 57 in TV, grill, beverage and wine coolers, and heaters. Two car garage plus two additional driveway spaces, along with street parking. Unbeatable view of the Dallas skyline! Walking distance to Deep Ellum and downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Allen Street have any available units?
1008 Allen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 Allen Street have?
Some of 1008 Allen Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Allen Street currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Allen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Allen Street pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Allen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1008 Allen Street offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Allen Street offers parking.
Does 1008 Allen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Allen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Allen Street have a pool?
No, 1008 Allen Street does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Allen Street have accessible units?
No, 1008 Allen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Allen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Allen Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modena
8275 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Drakestone
1309 Main St
Dallas, TX 75202
The Ridge on Spring Valley
5704 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Chimney Hill
9637 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Modera Dallas Midtown
13001 Cornell Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
The Callie
8025 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
McKinney Uptown
3324 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University