1006 Shadyside Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

The Kensington Gardens subdivision is situated in the Hollywood Santa Monica Neighborhood backing to the Santa Fe Trail. This 4 bedroom 4.5 bath home features hand scraped hardwood floors downstairs (and staircase), tons of windows and impressive coffered ceilings. The open kitchen has granite counters, huge island, stainless appliances, custom cabinets, butler’s pantry and wine fridge. The master suite has a large walk in closet and spa like bath with a jetted soaking tub, dual sinks and an oversized shower. This energy efficient low maintenance home is perfect for the busy family who wants to be in the coveted Lakewood Elementary School zone and close to the Trail, Park and all that Lakewood has to offer.