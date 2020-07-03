1006 Shadyside Lane

Amenities
The Kensington Gardens subdivision is situated in the Hollywood Santa Monica Neighborhood backing to the Santa Fe Trail. This 4 bedroom 4.5 bath home features hand scraped hardwood floors downstairs (and staircase), tons of windows and impressive coffered ceilings. The open kitchen has granite counters, huge island, stainless appliances, custom cabinets, butler’s pantry and wine fridge. The master suite has a large walk in closet and spa like bath with a jetted soaking tub, dual sinks and an oversized shower. This energy efficient low maintenance home is perfect for the busy family who wants to be in the coveted Lakewood Elementary School zone and close to the Trail, Park and all that Lakewood has to offer.