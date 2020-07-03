All apartments in Dallas
1006 Shadyside Lane
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:32 PM

1006 Shadyside Lane

1006 Shadyside Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Shadyside Lane, Dallas, TX 75223
Hollywood Santa Monica

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
The Kensington Gardens subdivision is situated in the Hollywood Santa Monica Neighborhood backing to the Santa Fe Trail. This 4 bedroom 4.5 bath home features hand scraped hardwood floors downstairs (and staircase), tons of windows and impressive coffered ceilings. The open kitchen has granite counters, huge island, stainless appliances, custom cabinets, butler’s pantry and wine fridge. The master suite has a large walk in closet and spa like bath with a jetted soaking tub, dual sinks and an oversized shower. This energy efficient low maintenance home is perfect for the busy family who wants to be in the coveted Lakewood Elementary School zone and close to the Trail, Park and all that Lakewood has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Shadyside Lane have any available units?
1006 Shadyside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Shadyside Lane have?
Some of 1006 Shadyside Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Shadyside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Shadyside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Shadyside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Shadyside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1006 Shadyside Lane offer parking?
No, 1006 Shadyside Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1006 Shadyside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Shadyside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Shadyside Lane have a pool?
No, 1006 Shadyside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Shadyside Lane have accessible units?
No, 1006 Shadyside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Shadyside Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 Shadyside Lane has units with dishwashers.

