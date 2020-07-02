10015 Regal Park Lane

Amenities

This fabulously updated 2 bed 2 bath condo has a fresh modern look with open living & dining areas. Fully remodeled kitchen with modern soft close cabinets, calico quartz countertops, SS appliances and area for a breakfast nook or desk. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, fully updated guest bath. Designer lighting, Built-in speakers in master bedroom and living room which includes a mounted TV. Gated parking with covered space and community pool. W-D, water & trash fees included. Great location close to Trader Joes, North Park Center and HWY 75.