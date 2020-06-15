All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 5 2020 at 7:58 AM

10004 Sand Springs Avenue

10004 Sand Springs Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10004 Sand Springs Avenue, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available Now. Completely Updated 3 bedroom half bath home with New Kitchen Granite Counters and Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout. Updated Kitchen has SSteele gas stove top and tile floor with a Breakfast Nook. Family area has a Brick Fireplace. Updated Bath has standing Shower. Brand new central heating and air and new hot water heater. Full size washer dryer hookups. Also, an additional Huge Sunroom leading with ceiling fans to the back patio. Large fenced Corner Lot (with shed) for pets. 2 Car Detached Garage with long driveway for lots of parking. Pets case by case basis, with pet deposit and a $25-Month pet fee. To Apply, go to our website and to View properties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10004 Sand Springs Avenue have any available units?
10004 Sand Springs Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10004 Sand Springs Avenue have?
Some of 10004 Sand Springs Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10004 Sand Springs Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10004 Sand Springs Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10004 Sand Springs Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10004 Sand Springs Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10004 Sand Springs Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10004 Sand Springs Avenue offers parking.
Does 10004 Sand Springs Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10004 Sand Springs Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10004 Sand Springs Avenue have a pool?
No, 10004 Sand Springs Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10004 Sand Springs Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10004 Sand Springs Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10004 Sand Springs Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10004 Sand Springs Avenue has units with dishwashers.

