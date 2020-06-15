10004 Sand Springs Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available Now. Completely Updated 3 bedroom half bath home with New Kitchen Granite Counters and Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout. Updated Kitchen has SSteele gas stove top and tile floor with a Breakfast Nook. Family area has a Brick Fireplace. Updated Bath has standing Shower. Brand new central heating and air and new hot water heater. Full size washer dryer hookups. Also, an additional Huge Sunroom leading with ceiling fans to the back patio. Large fenced Corner Lot (with shed) for pets. 2 Car Detached Garage with long driveway for lots of parking. Pets case by case basis, with pet deposit and a $25-Month pet fee. To Apply, go to our website and to View properties