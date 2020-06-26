100 W Davis St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage key fob access lobby

Tired of looking for a new apartment?



Look no further! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I'm totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!



----------------------------------------------------

Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d'etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you've now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Dallas, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious Dallas apartment.



___________________________________________________________



Home Features



A diverse range of floor plans to meet your unique lifestyles and budget



Modern craftsman kitchens with grey & white cabinetry, premium appliances, quartz counters, subway tile and vintage fixtures



Oversized islands (in most kitchens) with brushed brass pendants, quartz counter-tops and built-in USB ports



Nearly all units feature crafted conveniences like urban mudrooms, desktop niches and built-in shelves



Designer bathrooms with hex-tile floors, palatial tile showers, soaking tubs, quartz counters and a few more splashes of that brushed brass



Walk-in closets with built-in shelving and wooden rods



Huge craftsman porches (in select units), many with walk-out views of the Dallas skyline



And yes to all the basics of luxury living – wood-style flooring, carpet in bedrooms, front-load washer & dryers, closet pantries and linen closets



Same-level access in secured, above-grade parking garage and tech-enabled keyless entry at all units



___________________________________________________________



Amenities



Full-service coffee shop integrated into lobby perfect for your 1st or last cup of the day



Tavern-style clubhouse with full catering kitchen, resident lounge, mac stations and reservable conferencing equipment



Resident fitness center with cycle studio, TRX, cross-training area and Fitness on Demand



Exclusive courtyard with guitar shaped pool, grilling stations, petanque court and covered, outdoor dining room



Pet spa and two, separate dog play areas



Reserved bike storage and bike workshop



Lake Cliff Sky Terrace overlooking downtown



Smoke free living community