Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:02 AM

100 W Davis St

100 West Davis Street · No Longer Available
Location

100 West Davis Street, Dallas, TX 75208
Lake Cliff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
key fob access
lobby
Home Features

A diverse range of floor plans to meet your unique lifestyles and budget

Modern craftsman kitchens with grey & white cabinetry, premium appliances, quartz counters, subway tile and vintage fixtures

Oversized islands (in most kitchens) with brushed brass pendants, quartz counter-tops and built-in USB ports

Nearly all units feature crafted conveniences like urban mudrooms, desktop niches and built-in shelves

Designer bathrooms with hex-tile floors, palatial tile showers, soaking tubs, quartz counters and a few more splashes of that brushed brass

Walk-in closets with built-in shelving and wooden rods

Huge craftsman porches (in select units), many with walk-out views of the Dallas skyline

And yes to all the basics of luxury living – wood-style flooring, carpet in bedrooms, front-load washer & dryers, closet pantries and linen closets

Same-level access in secured, above-grade parking garage and tech-enabled keyless entry at all units

___________________________________________________________

Amenities

Full-service coffee shop integrated into lobby perfect for your 1st or last cup of the day

Tavern-style clubhouse with full catering kitchen, resident lounge, mac stations and reservable conferencing equipment

Resident fitness center with cycle studio, TRX, cross-training area and Fitness on Demand

Exclusive courtyard with guitar shaped pool, grilling stations, petanque court and covered, outdoor dining room

Pet spa and two, separate dog play areas

Reserved bike storage and bike workshop

Lake Cliff Sky Terrace overlooking downtown

Smoke free living community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 W Davis St have any available units?
100 W Davis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 W Davis St have?
Some of 100 W Davis St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 W Davis St currently offering any rent specials?
100 W Davis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 W Davis St pet-friendly?
No, 100 W Davis St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 100 W Davis St offer parking?
Yes, 100 W Davis St offers parking.
Does 100 W Davis St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 W Davis St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 W Davis St have a pool?
Yes, 100 W Davis St has a pool.
Does 100 W Davis St have accessible units?
Yes, 100 W Davis St has accessible units.
Does 100 W Davis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 W Davis St does not have units with dishwashers.

