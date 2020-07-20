All apartments in Converse
Find more places like 10235 Flatland Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
10235 Flatland Trail
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

10235 Flatland Trail

10235 Flatland Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Converse
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

10235 Flatland Trail, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,364 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4930581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10235 Flatland Trail have any available units?
10235 Flatland Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 10235 Flatland Trail have?
Some of 10235 Flatland Trail's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10235 Flatland Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10235 Flatland Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10235 Flatland Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 10235 Flatland Trail is pet friendly.
Does 10235 Flatland Trail offer parking?
Yes, 10235 Flatland Trail offers parking.
Does 10235 Flatland Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10235 Flatland Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10235 Flatland Trail have a pool?
Yes, 10235 Flatland Trail has a pool.
Does 10235 Flatland Trail have accessible units?
No, 10235 Flatland Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10235 Flatland Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10235 Flatland Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 10235 Flatland Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10235 Flatland Trail has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd
Converse, TX 78109

Similar Pages

Converse 1 Bedroom ApartmentsConverse 2 Bedroom Apartments
Converse Accessible ApartmentsConverse Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Converse Apartments with Washer-DryersBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District