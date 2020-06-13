Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

107 Apartments for rent in Converse, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13
Converse
20 Units Available
Waterford Park
9205 FM 78, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,296
1150 sqft
Experience luxurious, resort-style living at Waterford Park Apartments in Converse, Texas.
Last updated June 13
22 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.

Last updated June 12
Converse
1 Unit Available
7635 Cold Mtn
7635 Cold Mountain, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
Single Story 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathroom Home. Convenient Location!!! 5 miles away from Randolph AFB, Major Highways, Shopping and Restaurants. Open Floor plan with a flex room for an office or game area.

Last updated June 12
Converse
1 Unit Available
821 Meadow Stone
821 Meadow Stone, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1699 sqft
~Nice 3 BR/2.

Last updated June 13
Converse
1 Unit Available
9310 DAYSTAR PT
9310 Daystar Port, Converse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
1624 sqft
NICE CONDITION, OWNER WILL FURNISH BASIC YARD SERVICE, TENANT MUST WATER TREES AND GRASS, HAS SPRINKLER SYSTEM. UTILITY UPSTAIRS INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER IN "AS IS" CONDITION. INTERIOR FRESHLY PAINTED. LOCATED IN CUL DE SAC.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3826 Colemans Run
3826 Colemans Run, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2021 sqft
Cute 2 story with great curb appeal this brand new home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a game room. Wood vinyl plank flooring, faux wood blinds, and ceiling fans.

Last updated June 13
Converse
1 Unit Available
9818 Autumn Valley
9818 Autumn Valley, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1118 sqft
All tile floors everywhere, lots of windows and fresh updated paint make this home very attractive. Utility room and pantry just off the kitchen is convenient. 2 full baths are a plus.

Last updated June 13
Converse
1 Unit Available
9415 Hanover Sky
9415 Hanover Sky, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1508 sqft
Located in the Judson ISD, Randolph AFB is directly across from the community. Close to restaurants, The Forum shopping, easy access to North Loop 1604, IH 10, IH 35. Sprinkler system in front and side.

Last updated June 13
Converse
1 Unit Available
9523 Bent Tree Hollow
9523 Bent Tree Holw, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1661 sqft
Pristine rental home in Hanover Cove, shows like a model home! Quiet cul-de-sac lot. Only 2.3 miles to the Randolph AFB front gate, perfect for military tenants! Open-concept kitchen, dining, and living room.
Results within 1 mile of Converse
Last updated June 13
$
52 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7127 Glen Terrace
7127 Glen Terrace, Bexar County, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
625 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated June 13
Northhampton
1 Unit Available
8103 GRIMCHESTER
8103 Grimchester, San Antonio, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,475
2334 sqft
Large 5 bedroom 2.5bath located on a quiet street. Large backyard with shed and huge front porch, great for relaxing.

Last updated June 12
Northhampton
1 Unit Available
8023 Brisbane
8023 Brisbane, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1913 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, Move-In Ready Home. Tile flooring throughout the spacious Living Room/Dining Room combo. The Kitchen has plenty of counter space and an Eat-In area with Double Oven. The Pantry/Laundry room is one of the largest.

Last updated June 12
Northhampton
1 Unit Available
7711 REDSKY CREEK
7711 Redsky Creek, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
3288 sqft
Enough room for everyone! - This 3288 square foot home offers enough space for all your entertainment needs. Enjoy the formal living room/dining area for all your family gatherings.

Last updated June 13
Northhampton
1 Unit Available
7427 NORTHALLERTON
7427 Northallerton, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2421 sqft
Beautiful home! Lots of upgrades throughout. The half bath has granite counters just like the kitchen. The Island of the kitchen has power. The pantry is huge, it is a room to itself, taking more space than the washer and dryer.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
620 WESTOAK
620 Westoak, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1809 sqft
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath with converted garage has a great, open layout, high ceilings and an in-ground pool for those hot summer days! This home is a must see 1,809 square feet.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
10491 Hunter Heights
10491 Hunter Heights, Schertz, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3719 sqft
Executive luxury home with open floor plan now available. This 5 bedroom, 4 full baths home features the master bedroom downstairs, stainless steel appliances with double ovens, granite counters, & smooth cooktop.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
10331 ARTESIA WELLS
10331 Artesia Wells, Universal City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2485 sqft
Large home in gated Springwood Subdivision. Large yard. Sprinkler system for easy maintenance. Blinds on all windows. Plenty of room to spread out with three living areas. New paint entire house. New range and microwave.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
8006 Forest Crossing
8006 Forest Crossing, Live Oak, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1814 sqft
LARGE LIVING/DINING ROOM, EATING AREA IN KITCHEN, MASTER IS DOWN, HAS SHOWER/TUB COMBO. 3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH FULL BATH. EASY ACCESS TO IH 35, 1604! NO PETS PLEASE!

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7524 Twin Pine Ct.
7524 Twin Pine Ct, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2174 sqft
Beautiful brand new 3 bed 2.5 bath home with 2174 square feet. This property has faux wood blinds throughout, wood vinyl in all rooms except bedrooms, stainless appliances which include a refrigerator and micro hood.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7611 Twin Pine Court
7611 Twin Pine Ct, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2021 sqft
Large 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Ackerman Gardens. This property has an open floor plan with an island kitchen overlooking the living area, a huge game room upstairs as well as a separate dining area. Downstairs is all wood vinyl flooring. . 2 pet max.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
11005 Forest Crown
11005 Forest Crown, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1556 sqft
Beautiful Updated/Remodeled 3/2/2 in Live Oak.

Last updated June 13
Northhampton
1 Unit Available
7419 Northallerton
7419 Northallerton, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2418 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bed 2.5 bath newly updated home for rent. Large Living Room connected to Dining Room. Kitchen w/Tons of Counter and Cabinet Space flows into the Breakfast Nook.

Last updated June 13
Northhampton
1 Unit Available
8427 Mannington Place
8427 Mannington Place, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3288 sqft
All bedrooms are upstairs and have carpet. Large Master bedroom has a separate shower & garden tub. Ceramic tile downstairs. Huge living * Eat in kitchen, island, and separate dining area. Utility room/pantry has plenty of storage & space.
City Guide for Converse, TX

"I done drew the line. Just like the Alamo. You're either on one side of the line or the other. I don't want to ever leave Texas again." - Bum Phillips, former Houston Oilers coach

Either named after a shoe or the incredible amount of talking you'll do here, Converse, Texas is a place where many people come and few people leave. The Lone Star State is home to several over-sized counties, cities, towns and villages, and residences in these areas sit on huge chunks of land. This is why so many people are moving to Texas to have a chance to get their own. Converse is located in Bedford County near the popular city of San Antonio, and unlike bigger areas surrounding it, Converse is only 6.3 square miles wide without a single drop of water in sight. Being that, it's located in the dead center of south Texas, the area is a virtual oven for animals, insects and people alike. In fact, this area has a humid subtropical climate, so you pretty much sweat to death in the summer and remain cool as a cucumber in the winter. Aside from being originally known as a railroad town in the 1940s, Converse doesn't have much history behind, but it is said to be haunted by ghosts, so that's pretty cool -- if you're into that sort of thing. Since the area isn't that wide, most homes and apartments are located within close proximity to each other, so all the businesses are pretty much within walking distance. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Converse, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Converse renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

