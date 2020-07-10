/
apartments with washer dryer
82 Apartments for rent in Converse, TX with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,468
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Converse
7306 Autumn Brk
7306 Autumn Brook, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1996 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Converse
7635 Cold Mtn
7635 Cold Mountain, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
Single Story 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathroom Home. Convenient Location!!! 5 miles away from Randolph AFB, Major Highways, Shopping and Restaurants. Open Floor plan with a flex room for an office or game area.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Converse
10690 Pablo Way
10690 Pablo Way, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1207 sqft
This almost NEW floor plan is a three bedrooms, two bathrooms single story home that features and open floor plan. The kitchen bar overlooks the family room.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Converse
9555 Bent Tree hollow
9555 Bent Tree Holw, Converse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2080 sqft
9555 Bent Tree hollow Available 08/10/20 Beautiful Two Story With Builder upgrades Throughout - This One Is Nice** Like New Two Story Family Home** Tasteful Builder Upgrades Throughout* Large Kitchen With Beautiful Granite Counters & Island, 42 inch
Results within 1 mile of Converse
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
45 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
7226 Avery Rd
7226 Avery Road, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1975 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW/1 STORY! 3 Bedrooms + Study & 2 Living Areas! Ceramic tile throughout entire house.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Northhampton
7419 Northallerton
7419 Northallerton, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2418 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bed 2.5 bath newly updated home for rent. Large Living Room connected to Dining Room. Kitchen w/Tons of Counter and Cabinet Space flows into the Breakfast Nook.
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
8219 Heights Valley
8219 Heights Valley, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2165 sqft
Beautiful well maintained 3 bed 2 bath home with upgraded baths and light fixtures throughout. Separate sitting room in master plus a game room. Stained concrete throughout 1st floor and tile upstairs. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included.
Results within 5 miles of Converse
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
45 Units Available
Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road, Selma, TX
Studio
$1,244
1063 sqft
1 Bedroom
$943
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1002 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer modern kitchens with granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, full-size washer/dryer hookups. Community offers pool, playground, gym, bbq/grill area, clubhouse. Easy access to Anderson Loop, I-35, Retama Park.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
Sunrise
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1320 sqft
Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$981
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1310 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
25 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
24 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$946
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,056
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
41 Units Available
Sun Gate
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1214 sqft
Community has a resort-style pool, sun deck and hammocks. Located close to Wurzbach Parkway, shops and restaurants. Units feature distinctive flooring, countertop and cabinet finishes with unique design selections.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
12 Units Available
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
Your secluded retreat in a garden setting- Oak Springs provides you with gently sloping courtyards, live oak trees, and a beautiful pool area where you can completely relax when you come home.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
Windcrest
Tradewinds Apartments
8802 Tradewind Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1077 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown San Antonio, Tradewinds is nestled on the back porch of The City of Windcrest. Just a stone’s throw from Loop 410 or IH 35, Tradewinds offers tranquil living with all the conveniences you’d expect.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
26 Units Available
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1248 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Woodstone
The Lookout at Comanche Hill
14722 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
963 sqft
Near I-604, I-35 and I-410. On-site fitness area, recycling program, sundeck and pool. Apartments feature high ceilings, large closets, black appliances and trash service. Pets allowed.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Peppermill Apartments
2125 Universal City Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
846 sqft
An updated community near Randolph Air Force Base, highways, and shopping. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and fireplaces. Updated amenities include two pools, a tennis court, basketball court, and a full playground.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
22 Units Available
Hills of Park North
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
868 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, basketball court, clubhouse. Easy access to Wurzbach Pkwy, I-35, public transit, shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
13 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1221 sqft
Located close to I-35 and Live Oak in Universal City. Community features pool, business center and grills. Apartments have patio or balcony, neutral-colored carpeting and updated appliances.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Woodstone
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
1206 sqft
This community offers residents a coffee bar, fenced dog park, pool and playground. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups, wood-inspired flooring and espresso cabinetry. Comanche Lookout Park and Valencia Hills Shopping Center are both within walking distance.
